MUST READ: The Entire Trump Investigation by Fani Willis Started after Raffensperger’s Aide Jordan Fuchs Lied About President’s Phone Call to Far-Left WaPo – Then Deleted the Recording – It Was Later Discovered in Her Trash Folder

In late December 2020, President Trump made a call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to look at some of the items that were uncovered by his auditor. There was plenty of evidence for a competent auditor or any man of integrity to know that the election was uncertifiable.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger’s office secretly recorded the phone call with President Trump, then lied about it to the far left Washington Post.

Raffensperger’s office later ran to the Washington Post and leaked a fraudulent transcript of the call.

After they were caught lying to the America public, The Washington Post outed Jordan Fuchs as their anonymous source for their garbage hit piece.

Fuchs provided the WaPo with a fraudulent Trump quote that the paper ran in an anti-Trump hit piece on January 9th.

They planned this to do the most damage to President Trump before the sham impeachment trial in the US Senate.

Georgia Chairman of the Republican Party David Shafer later revealed that Raffensperger and Fuchs lied to the Washington Post about Trump demanding that they “find the fraud.”

Then after the leaked their version of the story to the Washington Post they deleted the audio of the call.

The audio file was later found in the laptop’s “trash” folder.

This shows who Trump was dealing with in Georgia!

Fuchs ran Raffensperger’s campaign for Secretary of State.

According to Georgia activists, Fuchs, Raffensberger and the entire Secretary of State’s office were not helpful at all during investigations following the controversial 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

In February 2021 Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis opened an investigation into President Trump’s call to Brad Raffensperger following the 2020 election that was misrepresented to the Washington Post.

Her investigation was ALL based on a lie by Fuchs and Raffensperger.

They knew the Fuchs lied. They indicted President Trump and 18 of his associates anyway.