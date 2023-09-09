BREAKING: Hundreds Dead in Morocco After Late Night 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake

At least 296 people are dead and 153 injured after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Morocco late Friday night.

The interior ministry expects the death toll to rise, as most of the deaths have been in mountain areas that are hard for rescuers to reach.

The area near the historic Marrakech city was the hardest hit, but tremors were felt as far away as Portugal and Algeria.

The earthquake struck at 11:11 p.m. An aftershock hit just 19 minutes later.

The Independent reports, “Morocco’s National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network said the earthquake struck in the Ighil area of the High Atlas with a magnitude of 7.2 on the Richter scale. A 4.9-magnitude aftershock was reported just 19 minutes after the earthquake, according to the US Geological Survey.”

“About 20 million people felt the impact of the earthquake that has struck Morocco, while over 2 million people experienced strong to very strong shaking, according to an estimate by the US Geological Survey (USGS),” the report added.

In 1960, Morocco had a 5.8-magnitude earthquake that struck near Agadir and caused thousands of deaths.

This is a breaking story, The Gateway Pundit will be providing updates as the situation unfolds.

