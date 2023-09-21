REVEALED: Feds Blocked Probe Into ‘Criminal Violations’ Involving Joe Biden’s 2020 Campaign and Politically Connected Lawyer Who Paid Hunter’s Large Tax Debts

Remember when President Trump got indicted on 34 felony counts for campaign finance violations for making ‘hush payments’ to Stormy Daniels?

The FBI and IRS investigated criminal campaign violations involving Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign and a politically connected lawyer who paid Hunter Biden’s large tax debts.

However, according to congressional investigators, federal prosecutors inside US Attorney Dave Weiss’s office blocked agents from pursuing the campaign finance violation case.

Was the politically connected lawyer’s payoff of Hunter Biden’s tax debt a contribution to Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign?

Hollywood attorney Kevin Patrick Morris paid off Hunter Biden’s past-due tax debts according to CBS.

“A source familiar with the arrangement between Morris and Hunter Biden said the attorney paid Hunter Biden’s past-due tax debts,” CBS reported.

According to the New York Times, Hunter Biden told business associates that he had to take out a loan to pay off more than $1 million in past-due taxes.

According to Just the News, IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley detailed how Leslie Wolf, a top prosecutor in Weiss’s office, blocked the investigation into Biden’s criminal campaign violations in a case summary memo dated May 3, 2021.

Shapley provided the information to Congress under the whistleblower protections.

“This investigation has been hampered and slowed by claims of potential election meddling,” Shapley wrote in the memo, according to Just the News. “Through interviews and review of evidence obtained, it appears there may be campaign finance criminal violations.

“AUSA Wolf stated on the last prosecution team meeting that she did not want any of the agents to look into the allegation,” Shapley’s memo stated, according to his interview with House Republicans. “She cited a need to focus on the 2014 tax year, that we could not yet prove an allegation beyond a reasonable doubt, and that she does not want to include their Public Integrity Unit because they would take authority away from her. We do not agree with her obstruction on this matter.”

According to Shapley, in late 2019-early 2020, Kevin Patrick Morris met Hunter Biden at a campaign finance event and shortly after that paid off several tranches of Hunter’s tax debt between 2020-2021.

Shapley said Hunter Biden wrote on his tax returns that Morris gave him a loan to pay off his delinquent taxes, so the money given is not taxable.

Hunter Biden was also hit with a massive state tax lien – $453,890 – in July 2020 and it was paid off in less than a week. The tax lien was paid off despite Hunter Biden telling an Arkansas judge in his paternity case against his baby mama Lunden Roberts that he was unemployed and broke.

“I attest that I am unemployed and have had no monthly income since May 2019,” said Biden in a Nov. 27, 2019, affidavit. “I currently have significant debts (in part as a result of obligations arising from my divorce which was final in April 2017).”

Morris paid more than $2 million in Hunter Biden’s delinquent taxes in addition to a $50,000 donation to Joe Biden campaign in 2020.

Just the News reported:

The FBI and IRS probed allegations that Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign may have benefitted from "campaign finance criminal violations" by allowing a politically connected lawyer to help pay off Hunter Biden's large tax debts but agents were blocked by federal prosecutors from further action, according to new information uncovered by congressional investigators. The previously unreported campaign finance inquiry was first alluded to in transcribed interviews by House investigators with two IRS agents and a retired FBI supervisor, and the allegations since have been augmented in recent weeks by new evidence uncovered by the House Ways and Means Committee, the House Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight Committee. That evidence includes a case summary memo written by IRS Supervisory Criminal Investigative Agent Gary Shapley to his bosses dated May 3, 2021 in which he alleged that Lesley Wolf, a top prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case inside Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss' office, waived agents off the campaign finance case. Shapley provided the information to Congress under the protections of whistleblower laws, and lawmakers voted the information to be public.

