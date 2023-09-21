Lara Logan Reports: Biden’s DOJ Knew Non-Violent J6’er Matthew Perna, Who Walked Into the Capitol Through an Open Door, Was Suicidal—But Instead of Backing Off, They Did the Unconscionable… (VIDEO)

Independent reporter Lara Logan has dropped a bombshell report about yet another hidden truth behind a casualty of a heartless and punitive government agency that has become frighteningly powerful under the Biden regime.

In her report, featured on “Truth in Media,” Logan reveals how the DOJ knew that 37-year-old Matthew Perna, a non-violent January 6 suspect, was suicidal, yet instead of backing off over concern for his well-being, the callous and highly politicized government agency pushed even harder, leading what his family and friends believe was “the final blow,” which led to the death of an honest young man who loved God, his family and his country.

Before peacefully walking into the Capitol on January 6, Matthew Perna had his whole life ahead of him.

According to NBC News – Perna told police that when he reached the top of the steps on the building’s west side, he was surprised to find the door open. He claimed he was pushed into the building by a crowd that gathered behind him.

He was in the building for 20 minutes and was seen recording the riot on his phone chanting “USA! USA!” with the crowd, the statement of offense said.

The same day, he posted a video on Facebook with two others in a hotel room. He claimed that people with Antifa were “chiefly” responsible for breaking the doors and the windows at the Capitol, according to court documents.

Perna pleaded guilty to all charges in December. 2021.

His sentencing was set for April 1, 2022.

He died on Feb. 25, 2022, less than two months before his sentencing.

Matt Perna’s obituary stated that he died “of a broken heart.”

“The constant delays in hearings and postponements dragged out for over a year. Because of this, Matt’s heart broke, and his spirit died,” his obituary read.

His family also blamed “the justice system,” which they say “killed his spirit and his zest for life.”

Perna’s obituary explained the truth about how Matthew became a target of the US government after he walked into an open door of the Capitol and peacefully protested.

“He attended the rally on Jan. 6, 2021, to peacefully stand up for his beliefs. After learning that the FBI was looking for him, he immediately turned himself in. He entered the Capitol through a previously opened door (he did not break in as was reported). He didn’t break, touch, or steal anything. He did not harm anyone, as he stayed within the velvet ropes, taking pictures. For this act, he has been persecuted by many members of his community, friends, relatives, and people who had never met him. Many people were quietly supportive, and Matt was truly grateful for them. The constant delays in hearings and postponements dragged out for over a year. Because of this, Matt’s heart broke, and his spirit died. Matt did not have a hateful bone in his body. He embraced people of all races, income brackets, and beliefs, never once berating anyone for having different views.”

Lara Logan begins her report: Matthew Perna was 37 years old when he put a rope around his neck and took his own life.

For more than a year, US leaders and media shamed him and many others for the sin of supporting President Donald Trump and going into the capital on January 6.

Perna never hurt anyone and never tried to overthrow the government, but his family said he may as well have done both. In the court of public opinion, he was a condemned man—guilty by association. And the Department of Justice wanted him locked up for minor acts of civil disobedience that would normally merit a slap on the wrist.

After being at their mercy for over a year, Perna was suicidal, and the DOJ, who requested his medical records, knew it. Then, out of nowhere, prosecutors decided to seek years more jail time. Those closest to Matthew Perna said it was the final blow.

Logan traveled to Sharpesville, “a small town of iron and steel in western Pennsylvania, where his family had lived since they fled Mussolini’s Italy more than a century ago,” where she interviewed Perna’s best friend

Watch the incredible report by Logan on the completely avoidable death of Matthew Perna here:

Prosecutors knew Matthew Perna was suicidal when they tried to lock up this non-violent January 6th defendant for as long as they could. It was more than he could bear. The rest of Matthew’s disturbing story continues… pic.twitter.com/UIyO50CrNb — Truth In Media (@Truth_InMedia) September 21, 2023

It’s important to note that many of the non-violent January 6 men and women who have become targets of their own government have no criminal history; many are pillars of their communities, they are business owners, US veterans, moms, dads, and grandparents, yet they have been treated worse by the media, the Left, and by their own government than a serial criminal.

Here is a final note from Perna’s obituary:

Matt attended Central Community Church in Transfer, PA. He was a Christian who read his Bible daily.

Matt’s family stood by him during this devastating ordeal and are extremely proud of his passion for life and his pursuit of many dreams. His actions last year are not looked down upon. Instead, his family is grateful and humbled by his courage. They say God never gives anyone more than they can handle. That statement is not Biblical, nor is it true. Rest Easy, Matt, you are finally FREE!