Biden Regime Spends $800,000 On “Harm Reduction” Program That Distributes Crack Pipes In Texas

The Biden Regime never seems to get anything right. Biden foolishly squandered $800,000 on a “Harm Reduction” program in Texas. Translation: free crack pipes are given out to addicts to enable their ongoing addiction.

Since last year, the Department of Health and Human Services has been handing out “smoke kits.”

The Dallas Express reported:

The Biden administration’s “harm reduction” program funds a Texas organization that distributes crack pipes, possibly violating state law, according to an investigation by The Dallas Express. Since last year, the El Paso Alliance has received nearly $800,000 from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of the nation’s first federal harm reduction program. The group distributes “smoke kits” to drug addicts and told a reporter from The Dallas Express that such kits include a “small, cylinder glass.” The distribution and possession of drug paraphernalia in Texas is banned under Health and Safety Code 481.002(17). “A person commits an offense if the person knowingly or intentionally uses or possesses with intent to use drug paraphernalia … to inject, ingest, inhale, or otherwise introduce into the human body a controlled substance in violation of this chapter,” the law reads.

So even though Texas law banned drug paraphernalia, the Biden Regime is still handing out these kits to addicts. Instead of getting the addicts the help they need to get clean, they instead provide them free and clean pipes to smoke themselves into a stupor. Typical leftist solutions designed to keep people trapped in their vice.

The El Paso Alliance, which is the recipient of these Federal Funds, did not comment on whether or not they use the funds on the smoke kits.

In addition to that, the El Paso Police Department did not comment on whether or not they are making exceptions to the law for the El Paso Alliance.

In early 2022 when the program started, numerous news agencies in the mainstream media came to the defense of the Biden Regime. Even Jen Psaki called it a “Conspiracy Theory.”

The Washington Free Beacon went to five different cities to request “safe smoking kits” funded by the Biden Regime’s harm reduction grant program.

The Biden Regime has repeatedly denied free crack pipes are included in the smoking kits.

Psaki previously said crack pipes were ‘never part of the kit’ and blamed it on ‘inaccurate reporting.’

The Free Beacon obtained five safe smoking kits from harm reduction organizations and they all included crack pipes.

The Free Beacon’s findings not only prove Psaki is a liar, they also contradict the left-wing ‘fact-checkers’ who also claimed crack pipes were not included in the kits.