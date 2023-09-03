JUST IN: Best Buy Fires Whistleblower Who Went Public After Exposing Manager’s Ban on Christian Symbols at the Workplace – So He’s Fighting Back with a Lawsuit

Best Buy fired Enis Sujack, the whistleblower who went public after exposing the manager’s ban on Christian symbols at the workplace.

Earlier this month O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) dropped a story featuring a whistleblower from inside Best Buy who released screenshots of a training program.

A Citizen Journalist has revealed Best Buy is partnering with McKinsey & Company on a Management Training Program.

The program is not open to white applicants. “Candidates must meet the [racial] requirements below”

The program is only for employees who “identify as Black, Latino, Hispanic, Asian or Pacific Islander.”

A second whistleblower revealed Best Buy discriminates against Christians.

“A Geek Squad member has audio proof that the company refuses to allow Christian employees to display crosses while requiring them to attend LGBTQ workshops.” O’Keefe said.

Best Buy has fired the whistleblower Enis Sujak who went public after exposing a manager’s ban on Christian symbols at the workplace.

“Enis will go on offense and bring civil rights lawsuits against Best Buy for violating the law!” James O’Keefe said.

Enis Sujak is fighting back!

There is a GiveSendGo to help fund Enis Sujak’s federal lawsuit against Best Buy for violating his civil rights.