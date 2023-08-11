O’Keefe Media Group: Whistleblower Releases Screenshots Revealing Best Buy Training Program is Not Open to White Applicants

O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) this week dropped a story featuring a whistleblower from inside Best Buy who released screenshots of a training program.

A Citizen Journalist has revealed Best Buy is partnering with McKinsey & Company on a Management Training Program.

The program is not open to white applicants. “Candidates must meet the [racial] requirements below”

The program is only for employees who “identify as Black, Latino, Hispanic, Asian or Pacific Islander.”

A second whistleblower revealed Best Buy discriminates against Christians.

“A Geek Squad member has audio proof that the company refuses to allow Christian employees to display crosses while requiring them to attend LGBTQ workshops.” O’Keefe said.

It’s time to give Best Buy the Bud Light treatment.