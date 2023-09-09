Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Takes Stand on Personal Freedoms: Declares No Lockdowns, School Closures, or COVID-19 Masks and Vaccines Mandates (VIDEO)

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) took a firm stance against pandemic-related restrictions during a recent press conference, stating unequivocally that Arkansas will not go back into a COVID-19 lockdown, nor impose mask or vaccine mandates on its citizens. She emphasized the importance of personal liberty and freedom in decision-making around health and safety.

“We also have to be sure that government never again tramples on our liberty like it did during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sanders during a press conference. “Back then, a handful of bureaucrats shut down our schools, our churches, our businesses, enforced masks on our kids, and tried to implement vaccine passports. That will not happen again here in the state of Arkansas.”

To underscore her administration’s position, the Governor revealed that she has already repealed a long list of executive orders related to COVID-19. She also announced a ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates for all Arkansas state employees.

“When I took office, I repealed a long list of executive orders related to the pandemic. Now we’re going further and banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for all Arkansas state employees. And our state department of health will publicize the potential risks related to the COVID-19 vaccine so that all our Kansas can make informed decisions about their health,” Sanders said.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Sanders wrote, “As long as I’m Governor, Arkansas will not lock down. We will not close schools, churches, or businesses. And we will not have mask or COVID vaccine mandates.”

As long as I'm Governor, Arkansas will not lock down. We will not close schools, churches, or businesses. And we will not have mask or COVID vaccine mandates.

Governor Sanders took the opportunity to further discuss her administration’s stance during an interview with Sean Hannity.

“It’s crazy, Sean, that we even have to say that we’re not going to have mask mandates, we’re not going to have vaccine mandates, that we’re not going to allow our schools, our churches, or our businesses to shut down again. The fact that we’re still having to make that point is insane,” Sanders told Hannity.

She criticized the idea of returning to policies that, according to her, have had far-reaching negative consequences, particularly on the education of children.

“We know now that those things are not necessary. They don’t need to happen. And let me be very clear: in Arkansas, they won’t. We’re not going to mandate masks. We’re not going to push kids out of schools and let them fall further behind,” she said.

Sanders expressed concern over the detrimental effects school closures have had on student achievement and emotional well-being.

“The data we are seeing just on the school closures alone should terrify parents that they are even considering these things again. We know how many kids lost so much growth and achievement in their schools over the last couple of years because of the shutdowns and mask mandates,” she stated.

Sanders ended her remarks with a stern message to her critics and liberal activists advocating for renewed lockdown measures: “The idea that we have liberal activists talking about [shutting down again] is absolutely crazy, and it will not happen here in the state of Arkansas.”

I stand for freedom.

Last month, The Gateway Pundit reported that the Biden regime is preparing to reinstate full COVID-19 lockdowns, beginning with masking mandates for TSA and airport employees as early as mid-September.

A high-level TSA official reached out to Infowars, detailing a Tuesday meeting where TSA managers were informed of new memorandums and policies that would reimplement mask-wearing.

These policies will reinstate the mask mandate for TSA and airport employees starting in mid-September.

According to the TSA official, further details on how the policy will escalate will be provided next week.

The official added that by mid-October, mask-wearing will be mandated for pilots, flight staff, passengers, and all airport patrons.

Following this disclosure from the TSA official, Infowars reached out to a trusted Border Patrol source, also in a managerial position.

This source corroborated the directives, confirming that similar measures were being planned for Border Patrol personnel.

“They were told it was not a matter of “if” but “when” official Covid numbers will go back up and they expect by mid-October a return to forced-masking policies that the Biden administration previously only reluctantly ended after massive pressure,” Infowars reported.

The news outlet added, “Both whistleblowers were told this rollout will be in tandem with the new Covid “variant” hysteria that the MSM has been reporting on this week.”

During his show, Alex Jones warned that by December, a return to full COVID lockdown will be implemented.

Jones also said that the new variant will be super bad.