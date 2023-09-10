Anyone Who Complies with Illegal, Unconstitutional Edicts Like the One Just Announced by New Mexico’s Governor is Complicit in America’s Slide Into Totalitarianism

This is a guest post by Leo Hohmann

This is a crucial test being launched by the globalists to see if law-abiding Americans will hand over their Second Amendment rights by complying with an extra-constitutional edict based, not on American law, but on United Nations law.

New Mexico’s Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an “emergency” executive order on Friday suspending the right of law-abiding citizens to open carry and conceal carry any firearms in the crime-ridden Democrat-run city of Albuquerque.

The totally unconstitutional edict also applies to the surrounding county for a period at least 30 days, after Grisham declared a “public health emergency” in response to a spate of recent gun violence.

One sheriff of a county north of the city has already told Governor Grisham to go pound sand.

Sorry, governor, but you are not allowed, no politician is allowed, to “suspend” the Constitution.

Grisham told the Associated Press that she expects challenges, but was “compelled to act” following a spate of recent shootings.

I can promise her that the criminals responsible for the shootings will not be the ones obeying her order. But let’s be real. That’s not why she took this unprecedented step.

This is a major test for we the people. If the people of New Mexico obey this unlawful act by their governor, we are doomed as a country. It will spread to every Democrat city in America, which includes just about every major city of 100,000 or more population.

This governor is being used to test the waters. How much do Americans really value their Second Amendment rights? Whether she knows it or not, it’s obvious by the language she has used who she is working for.

By using the term “public health emergency,” this radical New Mexico governor is testing out a policy straight from the United Nations World Health Organization.

The World Health Organization’s proposed pandemic treaty (some call it an accord or “instrument”), as well as the amendments to the International Health Regulations that will be up for a vote at the World Health Assembly in Geneva next May, include the exact same language. The U.S., E.U., U.N. and most nations are on board with changes that will give the decision-making power to declare a “public health emergency of international concern” or of “regional concern” to the WHO. Right now, only sovereign national governments can declare such an emergency, not the WHO.

I’ve argued before that part of the reason for the vague language, “public health emergency,” is so that they can claim “gun violence” is a dire emergency affecting the public health and thereby suspend all private gun ownership rights under the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution or any other law anywhere in the world.

This is the back door through which gun rights get demolished in countries where they haven’t already been cast aside.

So to see a governor of an American state using this language to suspend the Second Amendment is frightening. If she is allowed to get away with this, mark my words, you will see similar declarations in other cities and perhaps entire states.

Now is a key moment in U.S. history. All residents of New Mexico should show up in Albuquerque and open carry. Make a show of it. Get out, in numbers, and defy this edict.

Now is the time for Operation Peaceful Non-compliance. If we pass on this opportunity to defy what has to be the most blatant violation of the Second Amendment to date, then we deserve everything that comes our way. We can kiss the Second Amendment goodbye.

