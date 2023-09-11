ABC’s Jon Karl Slams Bidenomics, Admits Majority of Democrats Don’t Want Joe Biden in 2024 (VIDEO)

They’re getting ready to throw Joe Biden in the garbage can.

ABC’s Jon Karl on Sunday highlighted a recent CNN poll that spells trouble for Joe Biden.

The majority of Democrat voters wish they had an alternative to Joe Biden, according to a recent CNN poll.

Biden keeps touting his failed economic agenda dubbed “Bidenomics.”

“Bidenomics is working!” Biden recently said while visiting union workers in Philadelphia. He even stood in front of a whiteboard recently to try to explain Bidenomics.

Pro tip: If you have to work overtime to try and convince people the economy is great, the economy is not great.

The reality is many Americans are suffering because of Joe Biden’s policies. 61% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck because of Bidenflation. A six-figure income is no longer enough in Joe Biden’s America.

A staggering 44% of Americans earning $100,000+ per year are living paycheck to paycheck.

Even Jon Karl is admitting no one is buying the propaganda.

“Despite all that talk about ‘Bidenomics,’ a majority [of Americans say] Biden’s policies have made the economic conditions worse,” Jon Karl said on Sunday’s “This Week.”

WATCH: