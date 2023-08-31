BIDENOMICS: 61% of Americans Living Paycheck to Paycheck

Joe Biden’s America.

61% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck because of Bidenflation.

A six-figure income is no longer enough in Joe Biden’s America.

A staggering 44% of Americans earning $100,000+ per year are living paycheck to paycheck.

According to CNBC, 45% of American adults have an ’emergency fund.’ However, of those with an emergency fund, 26% say they have less than $5,000 saved for a rainy day.

US credit card debt surpassed $1 trillion for the first time in history this year as more and more Americans have to borrow to get by.

CNBC reported: