Over 60 Antifa Militants Indicted Under RICO For Atlanta ‘Cop City’ Protests and Attacks on Police Officers

Over 60 Antifa militants have been indicted under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act over the Atlanta “Cop City” riots and attacks on officers.

The $90 million training facility, nicknamed “Cop City” by activists, will sit on 381 acres in the South River Forest, also known as the Weelaunee Forest.

Anti-police militants and extremist environmentalists have been camping in trees and protesting on the grounds where the construction is meant to occur for over a year, claiming to be defending the forest.

In March, the Atlanta Police arrested 23 people for domestic terrorism for what the department said was a “coordinated attack on construction equipment and police officers” at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

One of those arrested, Tom Jurgens, appears to be a staff attorney for a far-left extremist organization, the Southern Poverty Law Center — which has historically been used as a source for the FBI on domestic extremism.

Now, a 109-page indictment alleges that, from May 25, 2020, to at least Aug. 25, 2023, over 60 militant anarchists violated RICO.

Fox News reports, “The mostly out-of-state members of Atlanta Forest, described as a ‘self-identified coalition and enterprise of militant anarchists, eco-activists and community organizers,’ is accused of coordinating, advertising and conducting ‘direct action’ designed to prevent the construction of the Atlanta Police Public Safety Training Center and Shadowbox Studios, previously known as Blackhall Studios, to ‘promote anarchist ideas,’ according to a copy of the Fulton County, Georgia, indictment.”

The indictment says that the “anarchist, anti-police and environmental activism organization,” were committing vandalism on private property; arson; destruction of government property; attacks on utility workers, law enforcement and private citizens; and gun violence, “all while promoting virulent anarchist ideals.”

According to the report, the Department of Homeland Security has labeled the individuals named in the RICO indictment as “domestic violent extremists.”

In January, as police attempted to clear the encampment, a Georgia State Patrol trooper wearing a bulletproof vest was shot in the abdomen. Other officers returned fire and fatally shot the extremist.

The officer was transported to the hospital for emergency surgery and survived.