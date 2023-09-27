27 Year-Old Mystery Solved: Police Arrest and Identify Man They Say Murdered Rap Legend Tupac Shakur

It appears police have finally solved the mystery behind rap legend Tupac Shakur’s mysterious murder 27 years ago.

The Associated Press reported that police arrested a man in connection to Shakur’s 1996 murder early Friday morning. He was identified as Duane “Keffe D” Davis, a Compton Crip gang leader.

Davis was charged with murder with use of a deadly weapon. Police officials previously were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an expected indictment.

The Daily Mail revealed a Nevada grand jury indicted Davis in the killing after being seated for “several months.”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Las Vegas police raided Davis’s wife’s home on July 17 in neighboring Henderson. Police back then were looking for items “concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur.”

The cops collected multiple computers, a cellphone and hard drive, a Vibe magazine that featured Shakur, several .40-caliber bullets, two “tubs containing photographs” and a copy of Davis’ 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend.”

The Daily Mail reported that insiders to the investigation claimed in August that homicide detectives were “optimistic” about bringing a charge in the case.

There is more reason to suspect Davis. The Daily Mail notes that the gangster previously bragged about killing Tupac in September 1996, in books and interviews.

Moreover, sources told The US Sun last month that Keefe D faced an imminent first degree murder charge. Las Vegas detectives said they were “optimistic” they had built enough evidence against him.

Investigators originally listed Crip gang member Orlando Anderson as the prime suspect behind the murder but Anderson was later killed in a gang related shooting.

Shakur was just 25 when he was killed in a drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas Strip on the night of Sept. 7, 1996. He was in a BMW driven by Death Row Records founder Marion “Suge” Knight alongside roughly 10 cars.

They were waiting at a red light when a white Cadillac pulled up next to them and gunfire erupted.