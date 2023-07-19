Las Vegas Police Serve Search Warrant in Tupac Murder Investigation Case

After 30 years of inactivity in the murder investigation of rapper Tupac Shakur, the Las Vegas Police Department has executed a search warrant in connection to his murder.

According to CBS, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department searched a home in Henderson, Nevada in connection to Tupac’s 1996 homicide.

The location of the home is just 20 miles away from the Las Vegas Strip, where Tupac was killed in a drive-by shooting.

In an official statement, the Las Vegas Police Department stated “LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation/”

The statement continued “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Per ABC News:

Las Vegas homicide detectives and prosecutors determined by Monday night they had enough information to proceed with a court-authorized search, an official briefed on the investigation told ABC News. The search was conducted at about 10 p.m. local time, with Las Vegas Metro PD SWAT on hand. The scene was described as loud, with police using bullhorns and lights. Among the items sought by investigators were computers, laptops and articles about Tupac and his death. The evidence in the case is now being presented to a Las Vegas grand jury.

The mystery about who was behind Tupac’s homicide has many different theories.

Some have speculated Tupac’s label head, Suge Knight, set Tupac up. Others have blamed rapper Biggie Smalls for putting out a hit against the Compton rapper, but both speculations have never been proven.

Investigators originally listed Crip gang member Orlando Anderson as the prime suspect behind the murder but Anderson was later killed in a gang related shooting.

Some theories blame the FBI and the CIA for Tupac’s death and while others claim he is still alive.

In 2014, the CIA addressed the rumors that Tupac was still alive on Twitter:

