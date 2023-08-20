YouTube Joins Prosecution Of Donald Trump

YouTube, owned by Google’s parent company, is scrubbing evidence from the web that exonerates Donald Trump in the criminal case that alleges the former president incited or conspired demonstrators to storm the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

A focal point of the left’s conspiracy theory against Trump is that he incited the crowd during his speech at the Ellipse on January 6, 2021.

Footage recorded of Trump’s speech at the Ellipse on January 6 filmed confirms the plurality of demonstrators in the crowd could not even hear what Trump was saying.

The video proves that President Trump incited no one, called for no riots, no storming or taking of the Capital and that he asked the American people to be peaceful in their God-given right to peacefully protest.

WATCH:

As news of an indictment of Trump became widespread, YouTube removed the video after it sat on the site for 22 months, along with other videos that showcase the extent Trump’s speech was inaudible to protesters.

The attorney who recorded and posted the footage, Jonathon Mosely, received notice from YouTube that the video was removed because it contains “misinformation.” Mosely appealed the censorship again last week, noting that he personally filmed the scene, that it is the footage he himself recorded and the content is therefore not misinformation. But YouTube denied the appeal and it remains deleted.

Mosely, who previously represented Oath Keeper Kelly Meggs and Proud Boys leader Zachary Rehl, warns “YouTube is trying to help America’s modern ‘Inspector Javert’ Jack Smith convict Donald Trump.”

“The indictment of Donald Trump about January 6 reads like a purely political diatribe from the Daily Kos or the Huffington Post or scraped from MSNBC, like the Morning Joe show or Rachel Maddow’s show,” Mosely told The Gateway Pundit in an exclusive interview.

“A key part of the indictment’s left-wing conspiracy theory is that Trump gave a speech at the Ellipse on January 6, 2021. His critics insist that he directed the crowd to storm the Capitol,” he continued. ” But the video that YouTube insists on removing dramatically shows how the crowd could not hear most of what Donald Trump was saying.

“The mainstream news media, prosecutors, Members of Congress, and the U.S. House Select Committee have all made the mistake of confusing the audio feed from microphones clipped to the podium with what the crowd actually heard. The news recordings capture Trump’s words perfectly because their microphones were only inches from the former President speaking. Out in the crowds, however, the left and right banks of speakers were out of synchronization and clashed with each other and with the wind.”

Moseley filmed events at the January 6 rally in the “Ellipse” area of the Washington Mall park, between the Washington Monument and the Southern face of the White House.

An estimated 500,000 to 1 million Trump supporters spread out from the Ellipse across the District of Columbia. The U.S. Capitol Police estimates that about 10,000 of them either went first to Capitol Hill or wandered over after Trump’s speech concluded.

While filming the January 6 protest for the publication National File, Moseley left Trump’s speech early because it was inaudibly garbled by the equipment. He expected to be able to catch a replay later on C-Span’s website.

But, “Trump’s speech was not broadcasted on local radio stations in Washington, D.C., nor was it covered on C-Span or archived on www.C-Span.org,” Mosely noted.

When accusations started flying about Trump, Moseley says he knew “both the reality of the speech and the legal consequences of the misinformation from the left.”

The fact that most of the crowd didn’t know what Trump was saying defangs some of Jack Smith’s accusations in the latest indictment in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia,” Mosely explained. “In his speech, Trump did not tell anyone to go to the Capitol. Trump referred to pre-existing plans of many to protest at any of six demonstration sites for the U.S. Capitol Police and had issued permits for demonstrations on the Capitol Grounds on January 6. Trump said ‘I know many of you will be going down to the Capitol’ as a decision already made by those planning to attend. Trump insisted in his speech that all of Trump’s supporters must ‘peacefully and patriotically’ protest if they went to the Capitol.

“Could YouTube mean that Trump’s speech was misinformation? No. Four other videos of Trump’s speech are still posted, including a similar video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjBx58tQagU, which is also barely understandable.

“So it cannot be that the content of Trump’s speech is ‘misinformation’ because YouTube did not remove four other videos of Trump speaking.”

Mosely is currently the Corporate Secretary for the National Constitutional Law Union Foundation, where he gathers and provides analysis for dozens of January 6 cases.

As The Gateway Pundit has reported, police began firing lethal munitions at the crowd of protesters on January 6.

Hundreds of undercover federal agent provocateurs were amongst demonstrators in the crowd on January 6.

Numerous suspects who are seen in footage breaking the law, inciting violence and fighting cops have not been identified by law enforcement officials while hundreds of J6 political prisoners committed no violent crimes during the Capitol riot and are facing decades in prison.

On January 6, #CapitolFireDrill sprayed law enforcement officers on the West Terrace with a fire extinguisher. He is not sought by the bureau, despite this apparent action. pic.twitter.com/N26EIFBXks — Tank Man (@wittycommittee) August 19, 2023