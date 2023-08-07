A WORTHY CAUSE: J6 Commissary Fund Feeds ALL 150 January 6 Patriots who are Prison in June – Here’s How You Can Help

There are many noble causes in the patriot world, but few are as important as feeding and clothing our January 6 political prisoners!

That’s why the January 6 Commissary Fund has stepped up to support our brave J6 patriots who are currently incarcerated in dozens of different prisons all around this country.

The J6 Commissary Fund was founded by Jake Lang, a J6 political prisoner has has served over 900 days in prison without a trial. The organization is run by an enthusiastic group of J6 supporters. A few of them have taken upon themselves this massive undertaking of distributing funds to hundreds of prisoners.

Long-time J6 patriot supporter Amani ‘ Ansley ‘ Grow, who manages the fund distribution and list of prisoners and information, says, “The J6 Commissary Fund in June alone fed over 150 incarcerated January 6ers $101 each on their commissary, no small feat to feed, clothe & provide hygiene products to all of our patriots locked behind bars!”

Hoang Quan is another J6 patriot supporter who oversees the operation and runs the largest group chat on telegram for Jan 6 families (The Prisoners Record at over 12,000 members) says “Logistically putting all of this operation together was difficult, but now we have the right systems in place to consistently help every January 6 political prisoner who is imprisoned without anyone slipping through the cracks. And that’s just what we are doing – These funds are vital and many J6 prisoners wouldn’t have any commissary food at all if it wasn’t for the J6 Commissary Fund!” and “We give all the glory to God for bringing together this family in Christ.”

** Please donate to the J6 Commissary Fund.