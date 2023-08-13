Wisconsin Parents Pulling Daughters From Sports Team After Transgender Player Leaves Them With Welts and Bruises

Parents are pulling their daughters off a sports team in the Green Bay Area Public School District in Wisconsin after a transgender biological male player left them with “welts and bruises” during practice.

The biological male student has reportedly left girls with bruises and welts during summer practices. The names of the students involved and the sport have not been revealed for privacy reasons.

“They’re just not used to the ball coming at them that hard,” said Ryan Gusick, one of the parents, according to a report from WTAQ. “A lot of these girls are specifically quitting this team because they’re concerned for their safety.”

The district held a 15-minute meeting on Thursday night with upset parents, school officials, and a Title IX attorney.

Gusick said his daughters and kids from at least three other families will likely not be playing next year over safety concerns.

“I think it really reaffirmed the fact that they’re just not going to play,” Gusick said, according to a report from NBC 26. “They’re too concerned mostly about the locker room situation in itself, and the safety concern.”

Gusick said that the parent’s concerns were disregarded, and they were told that the biological male athlete would be allowed to play this fall.

“We were told that as long as they meet the procedures in place from the WIAA, the athlete will be participating this fall, and that’s how things will go,” Gusick said.

Heather Longlais, another concerned parent, told Fox that the biological male student has “the most power.”

According to the report, “Longlais said she isn’t opposed to trans students having a ‘seat at the table,’ but added that the seat doesn’t need to be at the ‘girls’ table,’ particularly referencing biological males transitioning to female.”

The school district said in a statement, “The Green Bay Area Public School District cares about the well-being of every student. All decisions regarding a student’s ability to participate in co-curricular athletics/activities are made in accordance with Title IX law, Board policy, and WIAA regulations.”

The Green Bay school district’s policy for bathrooms states, “in most cases, a student who is transgender will be permitted to access the men’s/women’s segregated restrooms that correspond to the gender identity that the student consistently asserts at school and in other social environments.”

For locker rooms, the policy says that “requests are assessed on a case-by-case basis.”

In a statement to WTAQ, the district said that it “works with the transgender students to determine what they would prefer. However, they have a legal right to use the locker room. If they choose to use the locker room they gender identify with, students who may have concerns the District will work with to provide support.”

The parents of the biological male athlete have declined media requests for comment.