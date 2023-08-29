White House Mum After Joe Biden Walks into Oval Office with His Physician Amid Coughing Fit (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday was spotted walking into the Oval Office with his physician Dr. Kevin O’Conner after he was seen coughing up a lung.

Biden repeatedly coughed into his hand as he greeted children at Eliot-Hine Middle School in Washington DC.

Imagine the headlines if Trump repeatedly coughed into his hand while he greeted children on the first day of school.

WATCH:

The White House press pool spotted Joe Biden walking into the Oval Office with his personal physician after his coughing fit.

A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre about the physician’s visit.

“The press pool spotted the president walking into the Oval Office with his personal physician Dr. O’Connor a few minutes ago. Did you have an appointment? Did he have a health concern?” a reporter asked KJP.

Karine Jean-Pierre couldn’t provide an update.

A reporter also brought up Joe Biden’s old age.

Biden will be 81 in November and his mental faculties are rapidly deteriorating.

Karine Jean-Pierre absurdly claimed Joe Biden is up for the job, “Just watch him.”

