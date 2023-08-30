Indicted Trump Lawyer John Eastman Issues Warning After Arrest (VIDEO)

Trump election lawyer John Eastman joined Laura Ingraham Tuesday night to discuss Fani Willis’s RICO and conspiracy indictment against Trump and his associates.

President Trump’s election lawyer John Eastman last Tuesday was booked at Fulton County jail for challenging Democrat election fraud in 2020.

John Eastman is also facing disbarment in California



John Eastman

Earlier this month a Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

According to the indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Eastman was charged with counts 1-2 (RICO and Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer), 9 (Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer), 11 (Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree), 13 (Conspiracy to Commit False Statements), 15 (Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents), 17 (Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree), 19 (Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings), 27 (Filing False Documents).

John Eastman doubled down Tuesday night on Fox News and issued a warning.

“We did nothing wrong, we were challenging the election,” Eastman told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “If we can’t speak out about [serious allegations of fraud] then our freedom of speech, our right to petition the government for redress of grievances are gone.”

He continued, “I’m an attorney! And the people I was representing had a right to counsel…they’re trying to stifle people from being able to get representation in election challenges…and we can’t allow it to happen!”

WATCH: