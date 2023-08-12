WATCH: Vivek Ramaswamy Performs Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ at Iowa State Fair

Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy performed Eminem’s hit song “Lose Yourself” for voters at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday.

Ramaswamy spoke to Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds for a “Fair-Side Chat” on Saturday morning before his performance, explaining to her that it is his favorite walkout song.

Vivek raps to Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” (he told Gov. Reynolds it’s his favorite walk-out song) after his fair side chat here in Iowa: pic.twitter.com/wQTnb41CVd — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 12, 2023

Eminem is unlikely to be delighted by the tribute as he has become a far-left anti-Trump and anti-GOP activist.

At 38 years old, Ramaswamy is currently the youngest candidate for the 2024 nomination.

The Daily Caller reports that he “cracked a joke beforehand that many people considered him too young at 37 to be president of the United States, and that he was glad to have turned 38 this month.”

Ramaswamy has now surpassed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in at least one poll.

Newsweek reports, “Per a survey of 2,000 voters nationwide, the Republican-leaning pollster Cygnal—which holds an ‘A’ rating with poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight—DeSantis is now the preferred option of just 10 percent of the electorate, and is running virtually neck-and-neck with Ramaswamy (11 percent).”

“Vivek started this campaign with zero name ID and didn’t even register in most polls,” Tricia McLaughlin, the Ramaswamy campaign’s communications director, told Newsweek. “He’s just getting warmed up.”

Trump, of course, still holds a wide lead with 53 percent support.