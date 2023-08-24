WATCH LIVE: RSBN Live Coverage of President Trump Turning Himself In at Fulton County Jail Starts at 6 PM ET – HUNDREDS Of Patriots Turn Out to Protest Dem Lawlessness and Rigged Elections

President Trump is scheduled to turn himself at the Fulton County Jail Thursday night to be processed and booked along with 18 co-conspirators in the Georgia indictment.

A Fulton County grand jury last Monday returned a 41-count indictment, which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

Trump was hit with 13 charges. His bond was set at $200,000.

The President will likely have his first mugshot taken tonight.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump will turn himself in during cable news primetime shows at 7:30 so that the whole world can see this assault against the Constitution. It will also boost Trump’s polling numbers once again.

President Trump will likely use his first mugshot to make more incredible campaign merchandise like his historic “Not Guilty” shirts, which came after Trump’s junk New York indictment by Soros-funded DA Alvin Bragg.

This arrest comes the day after Trump and Tucker Carlson broke the internet with their interview, which premiered on Twitter during Fox News’ first GOP presidential debate! As The Gateway Pundit reported, more people have seen this interview than the number of people who voted in the 2020 election–even with the fraudulent votes included!

“231,000,000 Views, and still counting. The Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl! But please excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE! ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M.” Trump said on Truth Social earlier today.

Trump’s lawyers and associates were booked and photographed for their mugshot at the Fulton County jail on Wednesday.

Supporters of the President are already outside of the court house rallying for Trump.

RAV correspondent Ben Bergquam reported on the hundreds that turned out early in the morning to protest this corruption.

Live in Fulton County, Georgia standing for President Trump against these Democrat Traitors! Real America’s Voice News @RealAmVoice https://t.co/yoCoQPCRgV https://t.co/wF5Gf7sa5x pic.twitter.com/B3L6vT8ZjX — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) August 24, 2023

