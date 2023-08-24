PRIMETIME: Trump Says He Will Turn Himself in at Fulton County Jail at 7:30 PM ET

Trump’s arraignment will be broadcast in primetime.

President Trump said he will turn himself in at the Fulton County jail on Thursday evening at 7:30 pm ET.

Trump will be processed, booked and will likely have his mugshot taken.

“231,000,000 Views, and still counting. The Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl! But please excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE! ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M.” Trump said on Truth Social.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury last Monday returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

Trump was hit with 13 charges. His bond was set at $200,000.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee allowed cameras in the courtroom for Trump’s arraignment in Fulton County.

WSB-TV, WAGA TV, WANF TV and WXIA TV will be in the courtroom with cameras.

Trump’s arraignment will be broadcast on live television.

Orange barriers went up at the Fulton County jail in anticipation of President Trump’s arrival on Thursday.

Earlier this week President Trump said he will “proudly be arrested” in Georgia.

“NOBODY HAS EVER FOUGHT FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. FOR DOING SO, I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED TOMORROW AFTERNOON IN GEORGIA. GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Trump’s lawyers and associates were booked at the Fulton County jail on Wednesday.