WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Idalia Coverage with Storm Chasers in the Eye

Hurricane Idalia made landfall along Florida’s west coast as a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Idalia made her way into Georgia on Wednesday and will hit the Carolinas later in the evening.

Hundreds of thousands are without electricity. Idalia caused heavy damage as it brought strong winds, heavy rain, and dangerous flooding to Florida’s Big Bend region.

Storm chasers are live in the eye of Idalia.

WATCH:

Additional footage from Emmy award-winning storm chaser Jeff Piotrowski: