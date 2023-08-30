WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Idalia Coverage with Storm Chasers in the Eye

by

Hurricane Idalia made landfall along Florida’s west coast as a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Idalia made her way into Georgia on Wednesday and will hit the Carolinas later in the evening.

Hundreds of thousands are without electricity. Idalia caused heavy damage as it brought strong winds, heavy rain, and dangerous flooding to Florida’s Big Bend region.

Storm chasers are live in the eye of Idalia.

WATCH:

Additional footage from Emmy award-winning storm chaser Jeff Piotrowski:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.