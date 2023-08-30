Hurricane Idalia Makes Landfall as Category 3 Storm in Florida – Massive Storm Surge in Cedar Key, Florida (VIDEO)

Hurricane Idalia made landfall north of Cedar Key, Florida, as a major Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning, bringing with it a significant storm surge that has inundated the island community.

After more than 125 years, Idalia is the strongest hurricane to hit the Big Bend area. Florida’s Big Bend region, where the Florida peninsula meets the panhandle, is particularly vulnerable to hurricane impacts.

The landfall occurred near Keaton Beach, approximately 75 miles southwest of Tallahassee, the capital city of Florida. With maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour, the hurricane caused heavy damage as it brought strong winds, heavy rain, and dangerous flooding to the region.

The storm surge along the coast of Florida’s Big Bend region reached alarming levels, posing a significant threat to the affected communities.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) had forecast a storm surge of 10 to 15 feet for Cedar Key, and early reports indicate that the surge has reached or exceeded those levels. The surge has overwhelmed coastal defenses, flooding streets, and buildings, and leaving residents stranded in their homes.

Images and videos from the area show streets and homes flooded, and other debris floating in the water.

WATCH:

Water as far as the eye can see! #Idalia Cedar Key, FL

Incredible #Idalia storm surge 6' and counting here at Cedar Key, FL

Major storm surge in Cedar Key, FL from Hurricane Idalia

Storm surge causing structural damage and blowing out the doors of condo complex in Cedar Key, FL from Hurricane Idalia

Dangerous storm surge continues in Cedar Key, FL with strong westerlies on the backside of Hurricane Idalia.

The storm surge from Hurricane Idalia left much of Cedar Key underwater. As of 8am, water was up to 10 feet in some places.

Idalia is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Hurricane Michael in 2018. The storm is expected to weaken as it moves inland, but it is still expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the region.