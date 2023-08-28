AZ House Committee on Oversight, Accountability, and Big Tech Will Hold Hearing to Examine Katie Hobbs’ Election Interference Through Twitter

Arizona House Republicans are holding an Ad Hoc committee hearing aimed at “protect[ing] Arizonans’ constitutional rights, including their rights to free speech guaranteed by the U.S. and Arizona Constitutions.”
Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma recently announced the creation of Arizona’s new “Ad Hoc Committee on Oversight, Accountability, and Big Tech to learn about emerging legal and constitutional issues surrounding censorship by government officials and social media interference, big tech manipulation of internet platforms, and the use of artificial intelligence,” according to a press release from the Arizona House of Representatives.
“Fighting for the First Amendment is an American’s highest calling. With this new committee, I am excited to have the opportunity to do so on behalf of the people of Arizona,” said committee chairman Representative Alexander Kolodin.
New Interim Ad Hoc Committee on Oversight, Accountability, and Big Tech Will Examine Government Censorship and Conduct of State Executive Officials.
The first committee hearing has been scheduled for September 5 at 10 am PT.
This announcement came immediately after it was reported that Katie Hobbs was colluding with Twitter to censor critics and election information in the days following the stolen 2020 election. This information comes from the Missouri v. Biden case, where the Legendary Gateway Pundit Jim Hoft is a key plaintiff.
Hobbs used her government email to ask far-left Twitter to shut her critics up over a 2017 tweet where she called Trump supporters “neo nazis,” as she prepared to run for Governor.
EMAILS: Katie Hobbs Abused Her Power and Asked Twitter to Censor 2020 Election Tweets Days After Election and Before Stealing 2022 Election
This is just one of the tactics used to steal the 2022 election and will likely be discussed at length during the September 5 hearing.
Kari Lake commented that Arizonans “deserve” to know everything that Katie Hobbs did to abuse her power and interfere in the 2022 Election.
The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on the hearing.