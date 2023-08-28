AZ House Committee on Oversight, Accountability, and Big Tech Will Hold Hearing to Examine Katie Hobbs’ Election Interference Through Twitter

Arizona House Republicans are holding an Ad Hoc committee hearing aimed at “protect[ing] Arizonans’ constitutional rights, including their rights to free speech guaranteed by the U.S. and Arizona Constitutions.”

Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma recently announced the creation of Arizona’s new “Ad Hoc Committee on Oversight, Accountability, and Big Tech to learn about emerging legal and constitutional issues surrounding censorship by government officials and social media interference, big tech manipulation of internet platforms, and the use of artificial intelligence,” according to a press release from the Arizona House of Representatives.

“Fighting for the First Amendment is an American’s highest calling. With this new committee, I am excited to have the opportunity to do so on behalf of the people of Arizona,” said committee chairman Representative Alexander Kolodin.