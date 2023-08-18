EMAILS: Katie Hobbs Abused Her Power and Asked Twitter to Censor 2020 Election Tweets Days After Election and Before Stealing 2022 Election

Emails from Katie Hobbs’ office to Twitter reveal that she abused her power and asked Twitter to censor tweets that were critical of her 2020 Election misconduct as early as November 2020, days after the election.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on this collusion between Hobbs and Twitter to unconstitutionally censor Arizona and interfere with elections.

This information comes from the Missouri v. Biden case, where the Legendary Gateway Pundit Jim Hoft is a key plaintiff.

Hobbs faced criticism over a 2017 tweet where she called Trump supporters “neo nazis,” so she asked far-left Twitter to shut them up as she prepared to run for Governor.

Fox reports,

The post had critics online call into question Hobbs’ impartiality when administering the election, and, according to emails obtained by Fox News Digital from conservative political organization Arizona Capitol Oversight, Hobbs tried to get Twitter, now known as X, to censor the criticism against her. On Nov. 13, 2020, Hobbs emailed Twitter — using her official Arizona secretary of state email — asking the support team to take action against her online trolls. Twitter asked for more information and for Hobbs to provide examples for her request, which Hobbs was unable to provide. Hobbs responded by claiming she was being harassed by “alt-right” online critics after calling political opponents Nazis.

The screenshot below shows part of this exchange on November 13, 2020

Katie Hobbs later continued her nasty tweets during her campaign for Governor while her critics were censored.

Now Hobbs wants to indict Trump in Arizona for questioning her shady election.