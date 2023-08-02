WATCH: 24 Straight Minutes of Democrats Denying Election Results – Will Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and Jack Smith Hold These Democrats Accountable?

The Gateway Pundit reported that President Trump was indicted by a DC grand jury as part of the ongoing investigation into the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot, largely based on his claims about the 2020 Presidential Election results.

According to the AP, the indictment revolves around an alleged “effort to undo election loss and subvert transfer of power in run-up to Jan. 6 riot.”

Four counts were leveled against Trump: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, Trump drew a controversial comparison between the current political climate in the U.S. and that of Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

“This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins,” Trump said.

He went on to question the timing of the indictment, suggesting it was politically motivated: “Why did they wait two and a half years to bring these fake charges, right in the middle of President Trump’s winning campaign for 2024? Why was it announced the day after the big Crooked Joe Biden scandal broke out from the Halls of Congress?”

“The answer is, election interference! The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi, Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes,” Trump added.

In light of the indictment against Trump for challenging the election results, Americans have pointed to a video compilation that has surfaced, showing 24 straight minutes of various Democrats denying election results, contradicting and challenging outcomes in the same way they are now accusing Trump of doing.

The question is, will Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and Jack Smith hold these Democrats to the same standards as Trump?

From Kanekoa The Great:

Democrats objected to the certification of presidential elections in 2000, 2004, and 2016. Will Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and Jack Smith arrest these Democrats who made false statements and denied these elections? Will the FBI and DOJ arrest the Democrats and federal law enforcement officials who promoted the Russian collusion hoax in an attempt to overthrow former President Donald Trump? No, because Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and Jack Smith represent the corrupt political establishment, FBI, and DOJ that were caught in the 2019 Horowitz Inspector General Report and the 2023 Durham Report staging an insurrection against the duly-elected POTUS Donald Trump. They fraudulently opened up an investigation against him, falsely accused him of being a Russian agent, falsified information to spy on him, and attempted to overthrow the POTUS. Last week, the same corrupt FBI and DOJ were exposed for offering Hunter Biden a sweetheart deal that protects him from felony charges or jail time for tax fraud and lying on a gun form. This deal would have also shielded him from any future prosecution related to illegally obtained money from foreign nations, thereby insulating President Joe Biden from further scrutiny. Additionally, credible IRS whistleblowers have accused the FBI and DOJ of obstructing the Hunter Biden investigation by blocking felony charges, search warrants, and interviews while preventing any investigation of President Biden and his family. Now, the same corrupt FBI and DOJ are engaged in a left-wing authoritarian purge of their chief political rival, attempting to imprison Donald Trump for the rest of his life. Trending: Missouri Democrat Party Openly Calls to Burn Down Homes of Trump Supporters His offense? Challenging the integrity of the 2020 election through his exercise of First Amendment-protected free speech, just like what Democrats did in 2000, 2004, and 2016. However, this time, the corporate media and social media lied, misrepresented, and censored everything Donald Trump said about election fraud in a highly controversial election decided by a razor-thin margin of 44,000 votes across three states. In contrast, in 2016, the corporate media and social media spent the next three years promoting the corrupt political establishment, FBI, and DOJ hoax that Donald Trump was a Russian agent. What’s more destructive to the United States of America than a corrupt FBI and DOJ arresting Joe Biden’s chief political rival, Donald Trump?

Watch the video below, courtesy of RNC Research: