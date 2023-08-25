VIDEO: Fleeing Drug Suspect Dies After New York City Police Officer Knocks Him Off Motorcycle with Cooler – Cop is Suspended Following Incident

Bronx, New York – Some will call this police officer’s alert reaction heroic while others may say he was completely out of line.

The New York Daily News reported Thursday that a motorcycle-riding drug suspect named Eric Duprey died after a New York Police Department (NYPD) sergeant tossed a cooler he grabbed from a local family’s sidewalk table at him, knocking him off his bike. Duprey was fleeing a Bronx buy-and-bust drug sting at the time.

Following the incident, the NYPD announced that Sgt. Erik Duran, an NYPD Bronx narcotics veteran who joined the force in 2010, was suspended without pay just hours after the lethal afternoon encounter.

The NYPD also said the New York Attorney General’s office was leading the investigation into this incident with their assistance. As Gateway Pundit readers know, the Attorney General of New York is none other than radical leftist Letitia James, a deranged Trump hater.

New York City’s medical examiner will determine an official cause of death.

As the New York Daily News reported, the encounter occurred on Aqueduct Ave. near W. 190th St. in Kingsbridge Heights at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday according to the paper. An eyewitness who saw the incident claimed he was with relatives when the clash began.

The 42-year-old explained to the paper that Duran took his cooler which was full and hit Duprey with it.

He (Duprey) was on the bike, moving north when the cops started chasing him. Then he took a U-turn and was riding on the sidewalk. The cop then took my cooler, which was filled with soda cans, water bottles, and hit him.

The surveillance footage shows Duprey motoring along the sidewalk before Duran hurls the cooler directly at Dupree from close range. The rider then tumbles off the motorcycle and into a parked car as his bike skids to a halt.

WATCH:

31-year-old Erika Duprey Soto, the sister of the dead suspect was heartbroken and confused following the incident. She told the Daily News there was no reason for the police officer to throw a cooler, despite the fact her brother was allegedly fleeing the scene of a crime.