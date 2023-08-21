Victor Reacts: Will the Biden Regime Bring Back Lockdowns? Government Spending Millions on Covid Equipment (VIDEO)

Is the Biden regime going to attempt to bring back covid-19 lockdowns?

As the Gateway Pundit reported,

“The Biden regime has begun procuring COVID-19 equipment and hiring advisors on safety protocols, according to an exclusive report from War Room.

This comes amidst increasing speculation that the White House might be preparing to reinstate pandemic-era lockdowns and mandates.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the Biden regime is preparing to reinstate full COVID-19 lockdowns, beginning with masking mandates for TSA and airport employees reportedly as early as mid-September, Infowars first to report.

A high-level TSA official reached out to Infowars, detailing a Tuesday meeting where TSA managers were informed of new memorandums and policies that would reimplement mask-wearing.”