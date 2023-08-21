Victor Reacts: Will the Biden Regime Bring Back Lockdowns? Government Spending Millions on Covid Equipment (VIDEO)

by

Is the Biden regime going to attempt to bring back covid-19 lockdowns?

As the Gateway Pundit reported,

“The Biden regime has begun procuring COVID-19 equipment and hiring advisors on safety protocols, according to an exclusive report from War Room.

This comes amidst increasing speculation that the White House might be preparing to reinstate pandemic-era lockdowns and mandates.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the Biden regime is preparing to reinstate full COVID-19 lockdowns, beginning with masking mandates for TSA and airport employees reportedly as early as mid-September, Infowars first to report.

A high-level TSA official reached out to Infowars, detailing a Tuesday meeting where TSA managers were informed of new memorandums and policies that would reimplement mask-wearing.”

The government is spending millions of dollars on contracts to get ready.

Could this be their strategy for 2024?

The American people will NOT comply with this.

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” on the Real Talk Radio Network weekdays from 4-6pm. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country. Victor is also a podcast host, and author of the book "Conservative Prudence".

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.