Victor Reacts: Phony Politician Mike Pence Pretends to Pump Gas in New Campaign Video – Gets Mocked on Social Media

Phony politician Mike Pence released a campaign video attempting to relate to the average American, but made himself look like a fool.
As reported by the Gateway Pundit,
“In an attempt to resonate with Americans over rising fuel prices, Pence was filmed supposedly filling up a pickup truck with gas. However, keen-eyed viewers quickly pointed out he failed to select the fuel grade and activate the gas pump lever.
Pence failed to select a gas type, and the pump continuously beeped in the background.”
Check out our Pence Plan ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/v1PvB3411Q pic.twitter.com/ltVuvCK3El
— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 8, 2023
The political establishment often wonders why the American people resonate so well with Donald Trump, a New York billionaire, but maybe it’s because he is real and doesn’t pull stunts like this.