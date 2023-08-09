Victor Reacts: Phony Politician Mike Pence Pretends to Pump Gas in New Campaign Video – Gets Mocked on Social Media

by

Phony politician Mike Pence released a campaign video attempting to relate to the average American, but made himself look like a fool.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit,

“In an attempt to resonate with Americans over rising fuel prices, Pence was filmed supposedly filling up a pickup truck with gas. However, keen-eyed viewers quickly pointed out he failed to select the fuel grade and activate the gas pump lever.

Pence failed to select a gas type, and the pump continuously beeped in the background.”

The political establishment often wonders why the American people resonate so well with Donald Trump, a New York billionaire, but maybe it’s because he is real and doesn’t pull stunts like this.

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” on the Real Talk Radio Network weekdays from 4-6pm. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country. Victor is also a podcast host, and author of the book "Conservative Prudence".

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.