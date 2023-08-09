Mike Pence’s Newest Campaign Ad Blunder: Pretends to Fill Up Pickup Truck with Gas at Pump without Selecting Fuel Grade and Pressing Gas Lever (VIDEO)

by
Screenshot: @Mike_Pence/Twitter

Former Vice President Mike Pence got roasted online on Tuesday night after releasing a new campaign ad.

In an attempt to resonate with Americans over rising fuel prices, Pence was filmed supposedly filling up a pickup truck with gas. However, keen-eyed viewers quickly pointed out he failed to select the fuel grade and activate the gas pump lever.

Pence failed to select a gas type, and the pump continuously beeped in the background.

In the ad, Pence expressed his nostalgia for “$2 a gallon gas,” implying its absence was a direct result of President Joe Biden’s “war on energy.” He claimed that under Biden’s leadership, gasoline prices surged by 60%, and electricity prices saw a 25% increase.

The advertisement goes on to introduce the “Pence energy plan,” which promises a return to energy independence and endeavors to reestablish America as the primary energy producer globally by 2040.

Despite the message, the gas station blunder stole the spotlight, with many critics labeling Pence as an “absolute idiot” and “stupid.”

WATCH:

Below are some of the comments online:

Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

