Victor Reacts: Hunter’s Lawyer Calls Him “Capable, Educated, and Experienced” – Explains That’s Why He Made Millions (VIDEO)

As the Gateway Pundit reported, Hunter Biden’s attorney decided to dabble in parody on national news.

When asked “Why would [Hunter] be getting paid so much money?” he laughably replied with Hunter’s qualifications and degrees.

Hunter Biden attorney: “He’s a capable, educated, experienced person,” that’s why foreigners were paying him millions. pic.twitter.com/DtTNpizTJh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 18, 2023

Hunter may have been able to go to prestigious universities, but that hardly explains his “success” later in life as a dug addict.

Hunter’s incredible career is explained only by the “big guy.” Congress has the receipts- this weak defense will not be enough.