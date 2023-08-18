Victor Reacts: Hunter’s Lawyer Calls Him “Capable, Educated, and Experienced” – Explains That’s Why He Made Millions (VIDEO)

by

As the Gateway Pundit reported, Hunter Biden’s attorney decided to dabble in parody on national news.

When asked “Why would [Hunter] be getting paid so much money?” he laughably replied with Hunter’s qualifications and degrees.

Hunter may have been able to go to prestigious universities, but that hardly explains his “success” later in life as a dug addict.

Hunter’s incredible career is explained only by the “big guy.” Congress has the receipts- this weak defense will not be enough.

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” on the Real Talk Radio Network weekdays from 4-6pm. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country. Victor is also a podcast host, and author of the book "Conservative Prudence".

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.