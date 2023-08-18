Hunter Biden Attorney: Hunter Was Paid Millions By Foreigners Because He’s a “Capable, Educated, Experienced Person” (VIDEO)

This is beyond parody.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to discuss Hunter’s international dealings.

Joe Biden’s crack-addicted son Hunter somehow convinced Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs to pay him millions of dollars.

Not one broker on this planet was able to squeeze a penny from the Bank of China, however, Hunter Biden, a crackhead with no discernable skills, was able to secure a $1.2 billion infusion from the Bank of China.

Hunter’s investment firm, Rosemont Seneca, previously secured a joint venture with the Bank of China called BHR Partners.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell laughably claimed foreigners paid Hunter millions of dollars because he’s a “capable, educated, experienced person.”

Hunter Biden never registered as a foreign agent and he failed to pay his taxes for years!

“Why would [Hunter] be getting paid so much money?” ‘Morning Joe’ host Joe Scarborough asked Abbe Lowell.

Abbe Lowell said Hunter’s joint business ventures are just too complicated to explain.

However, Lowell highlighted Hunter’s ‘impressive resume’ (even though he has no discernable skills): “Hunter went to Georgetown University. He went to Yale Law School. Was on the board of directors of a bank. Was on the board of directors of Amtrak.”

Of course, Hunter’s access to the best schools and the reason why he sat on the board at Amtrak is because of NEPOTISM! It’s all because of his powerful father Joe Biden.

“He’s a capable, educated, experienced person,” Lowell said as he attacked members of Congress.

WATCH:

Hunter Biden attorney: “He’s a capable, educated, experienced person,” that’s why foreigners were paying him millions. pic.twitter.com/DtTNpizTJh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 18, 2023

Capable.

Educated.

experienced.

The smartest guy Joe Biden knows.