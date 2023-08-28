BREAKING: SHOTS FIRED ON CAMPUS: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Releases Emergency Alert: Armed and Dangerous Person Nearby!

The University of North Carolina on Monday issued an emergency alert warning students and staff about an armed and dangerous person on campus.

Shots were fired on campus.

According to early reports, at least two people were injured.

As of 2:30 pm ET, the suspect is still at large.

The UNC campus is still on lockdown.

WRAL reported:

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday sent an emergency notification reporting an armed and dangerous person was “on or near” campus.

A source told WRAL News that someone was armed while inside a campus building. Shots were fired, according to a source.

The alert was issued before 1 p.m. University police are advising all students, faculty and staff to:

Go inside immediately.
Close windows and doors.
Stay until further notice.
Follow directions from emergency responders or University officials.
Sirens sounded to make the campus community aware.

This is a breaking story…please check back for updates.

