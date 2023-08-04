Attorney Reveals the “Exculpatory” Evidence Jack Smith Possesses that Exonerates President Trump

It turns out that Special Counsel Jack Smith either failed to review evidence that exonerates President Trump and Mayor Rudy Giuliani or he ignored the findings altogether.

Tim Parlatore, the attorney for former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, told CBS News that Smith’s office has within thousands of pages of records turned over by Kerik that contains “exculpatory evidence.” The exact reason why Smith has not disclosed this critical information remains unclear.

According to CBS News, these documents were submitted to Smith on July 23.

Kerik’s legal team says that these materials, which include affidavits under oath from people raising concerns regarding the integrity of the 2020 presidential contest, demonstrate there was an honest effort to investigate voter fraud claims in the election.

Yet Parlatore got “surprising” news when the special counsel’s office started asking him for documents which he had already handed over after they indicted Trump on Wednesday.

CBS News reported:

In an Aug. 2 email to Parlatore, reviewed by CBS News, a special counsel’s office prosecutor requested “responsive documents as to which the Trump campaign is no longer asserting a privilege,” referring to the Kerik records Parlatore said he previously provided. Parlatore said he was “stunned” when, after the indictment came down, the prosecutor contacted him asking for the records he said he had already provided. Parlatore said the “records are absolutely exculpatory.

Here is the evidence should exonerate Trump according to Parlatore.

They (documents) bear directly on the essential element of whether Rudy Giuliani, and therefore Donald Trump, knew that their claims of election fraud were false. Good- faith reliance upon claims of fraud, even if they later turn out to be false, is very different from pushing fraud claims that you know to be false at the time.

In other words, Trump and Giuliani honestly believed the 2020 election was stolen. This conclusively proves that Trump is being prosecuted based on his opinions.

There is also other evidence to back up Trump’s claims of election fraud. The Gateway Pundit has extensively reported on the irregularities that occurred during the 2020 Presidential election.

CBS News notes that Parlatore served as a lawyer working for Trump in the Justice Department’s investigations into the 45th president, but left the legal team in May.

A spokesperson for the special counsel refused comment Thursday when asked by CBS News if they had reviewed the material.