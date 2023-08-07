Two-Tiered Justice System: Stewart Rhodes Stood Outside US Capitol on Jan. 6 – Gets 18 Years in Prison …Leftist Patricia Enguino Stood Outside US Capitol on Jan 6 – Gets Elected Commissioner

Oath Keepers founder and political prisoner Stewart Rhodes was sentenced in May, in Washington, DC after he was found guilty of “insurrection” by a DC kangaroo court.

Far-left Obama-appointed US District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced Rhodes to 18 years in federal prison. This was after Mehta added extra years to his sentence because he believed Rhodes’ actions amounted to terrorism. This was a completely ludicrous accusation based on zero evidence. The soulless judge then lectured Stewart Rhodes following his sentencing on what a danger he was to society before Rhodes was led out of the court in cuffs.

Rhodes is currently 57. If this kangaroo court’s conviction stands, Rhodes will be 75 when he is released.

For the record – Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes:

He NEVER went inside the US Capitol on January 6.

He never instructed anyone to go inside the US Capitol.

He was unarmed as were all of his Oath Keeper associates that day.

They left their weapons outside of the city in their hotel rooms.

There was no plan to enter the US Capitol.

The few Oath Keepers who entered the US Capitol assisted police.

There was no scheme to take over the government with their bare hands.

There were no pre-planning meetings on how they were going to take over the Capitol.

The prosecution was a sham.

There was no evidence of an insurrection – at all!

The jury was a pool of DC Communists and unhinged left-wing activists who see themselves as victims.

Obviously, to any honest American, the court appears to be completely corrupt. The far left DC courts are destroying the lives of thousands of Americans.

** Please help Stewart Rhodes with his legal defense at GiveSendGo.com/GAF5B

Now compare Stewart’s story to Patricia Eguino.

Via David Valentine at Freedom Express Media.

Leftist DC Commissioner Patricia Eguino loves to brag that she was at the Capitol ‘counter-protesting’ on January 6, while also cheering on the prosecution of conservative J6 protestors. In DC:

Conservative Protesting = Get Prosecuted

Liberal “Counter=protesting” = Get Elected into Office Equino told Trump supporters she outside the US Capitol on January 6. She is free today. Patricia Eguino was also on the board of elections and voted in as DC Commissioner in January of 2023.

All of the January 6 defendants should claim they are Democrats. They’ll be out tomorrow.