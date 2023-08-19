A Tweet From the Future? – CBS News Refers Joe Biden as ‘Former President Biden’

CBS News recently referred to Joe Biden as “Former President Biden” in a tweet during a live broadcast.

The incident occurred as CBS News was covering a news conference held at Camp David, where Joe Biden was meeting with the leaders of Japan and South Korea.

The original tweet read: “WATCH LIVE: President Biden holds news conference at Camp David with leaders of Japan and South Korea.”

CBS just referred to Joe as “Former President Biden”. Do they know something we don’t?😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6Bx5uKfN6h — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 18, 2023

The social media team at CBS News was quick to correct the error, issuing a follow-up tweet.

“A previous tweet contained an error that had ‘former’ before President Biden. It has been corrected,” the tweet read.

But not before the ever-watchful eyes of Twitter caught the slip-up, resulting in a flurry of reactions and jokes.

A previous tweet contained an error that had “former” before President Biden. It has been corrected. — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 18, 2023

Below are some of the comments:

You weren’t supposed to say former until it’s been announced later this year. — ⚡️RunCakeSmarter (@PluckleySave) August 18, 2023

Oops! That’s not until next month guys! 🤫🤣🤣 — Adorable Deplorable🇺🇲🤍 (@luvmiigirls2) August 18, 2023

“Fake” would have been more accurate! 😉 — Cory Jean (@coryjean7) August 18, 2023

I got so excited! — 🐦Whitney🐦 (@WhitneyChirps) August 18, 2023

There was no error that shit was a tweet from the future. — #BTHO offseason (@originaljarhead) August 18, 2023

Lol maybe you know something we all know is coming soon — Cahill US Marshall (@madeupname09) August 18, 2023

Include this on the list: