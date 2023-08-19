A Tweet From the Future? – CBS News Refers Joe Biden as ‘Former President Biden’

CBS News recently referred to Joe Biden as “Former President Biden” in a tweet during a live broadcast.

The incident occurred as CBS News was covering a news conference held at Camp David, where Joe Biden was meeting with the leaders of Japan and South Korea.

The original tweet read: “WATCH LIVE: President Biden holds news conference at Camp David with leaders of Japan and South Korea.”

The social media team at CBS News was quick to correct the error, issuing a follow-up tweet.

“A previous tweet contained an error that had ‘former’ before President Biden. It has been corrected,” the tweet read.

But not before the ever-watchful eyes of Twitter caught the slip-up, resulting in a flurry of reactions and jokes.

Below are some of the comments:

