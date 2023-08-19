A Tweet From the Future? – CBS News Refers Joe Biden as ‘Former President Biden’

CBS News recently referred to Joe Biden as “Former President Biden” in a tweet during a live broadcast.
The incident occurred as CBS News was covering a news conference held at Camp David, where Joe Biden was meeting with the leaders of Japan and South Korea.
The original tweet read: “WATCH LIVE: President Biden holds news conference at Camp David with leaders of Japan and South Korea.”
CBS just referred to Joe as “Former President Biden”.
Do they know something we don’t?😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6Bx5uKfN6h
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 18, 2023
The social media team at CBS News was quick to correct the error, issuing a follow-up tweet.
“A previous tweet contained an error that had ‘former’ before President Biden. It has been corrected,” the tweet read.
But not before the ever-watchful eyes of Twitter caught the slip-up, resulting in a flurry of reactions and jokes.
A previous tweet contained an error that had “former” before President Biden. It has been corrected.
— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 18, 2023
Below are some of the comments:
You weren’t supposed to say former until it’s been announced later this year.
— ⚡️RunCakeSmarter (@PluckleySave) August 18, 2023
Oops! That’s not until next month guys! 🤫🤣🤣
— Adorable Deplorable🇺🇲🤍 (@luvmiigirls2) August 18, 2023
“Fake” would have been more accurate! 😉
— Cory Jean (@coryjean7) August 18, 2023
I got so excited!
— 🐦Whitney🐦 (@WhitneyChirps) August 18, 2023
There was no error that shit was a tweet from the future.
— #BTHO offseason (@originaljarhead) August 18, 2023
Lol maybe you know something we all know is coming soon
— Cahill US Marshall (@madeupname09) August 18, 2023
