Tucker Carlson Interviews Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund on What Really Happened on January 6th – Since His FOX News Interview Never Aired (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson released Episode 15 in his Tucker on Twitter series on Thursday night.

Carlson interviews former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund on what really went down on January 6, 2021 at the US Capitol.

Ep. 15 Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reveals what really happened on January 6th. Our Fox News interview with him never aired, so we invited him back. pic.twitter.com/opDlu4QGlp — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 10, 2023

Steven Sund in February 2021, testified to Congress that he had intel that Antifa had infiltrated the Trump crowds on January 6th at the US Capitol.

Steven Sund also told Congress that he did not receive any FBI report warning of violence that day.

Last week The National Pulse released Tucker’s final interview with Steven Sund that FOX News did not air on TV. Sund called January 6 a “cover-up” by top government officials for their actions that day. Sund also said it is “not crazy” to wonder about Ray Epps and his role in the riots.

Tucker sat with former Capitol Police Chief Sund for an hour-long video that was released tonight. During the interview Sund said this about January 6th, “It doesn’t appear that people really want to get to the bottom of it… Somebody’s going to find out what is really behind this.”