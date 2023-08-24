Judge Approves Cameras in Courtroom For Trump Arraignment

This is Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign since his administration is one big failure.
Joe Biden has nothing to campaign on so he’s hiding out doing spin and Pilates classes in Lake Tahoe while his DOJ and Marxist DAs lock up his main political rival.
Trump will turn himself into authorities on Thursday after Fulton County DA Fani Willis charged him with RICO and conspiracy for daring to challenge the 2020 election.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee allowed cameras in the courtroom for Trump’s arraignment in Fulton County.
WSB-TV, WAGA TV, WANF TV and WXIA TV will be in the courtroom with cameras.
Trump’s arraignment will be broadcast on live television.
Trump will be processed and booked. He will also likely have his mugshot taken. His bond was set at $200,000.
The New York Post reported:
Former President Donald Trump will surrender to authorities Thursday in Georgia in his 2020 election fraud case, which will mark the first time that television cameras will broadcast his criminal proceedings.
Trump, 77, is expected to turn himself in at Fulton County Jail on Thursday on 13 counts of racketeering, conspiracy, and other charges related to his efforts to invalidate the Georgia results of the 2020 presidential election.
Ahead of his arrival, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee okayed a request from four local television stations to allow live cameras and other recording technology in the courtroom through Sept. 8, documents show.
McAfee’s ruling did not address whether cameras will be allowed at the trial or other upcoming proceedings.