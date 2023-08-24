Judge Approves Cameras in Courtroom For Trump Arraignment

This is Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign since his administration is one big failure.

Joe Biden has nothing to campaign on so he’s hiding out doing spin and Pilates classes in Lake Tahoe while his DOJ and Marxist DAs lock up his main political rival.

Trump will turn himself into authorities on Thursday after Fulton County DA Fani Willis charged him with RICO and conspiracy for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee allowed cameras in the courtroom for Trump’s arraignment in Fulton County.

WSB-TV, WAGA TV, WANF TV and WXIA TV will be in the courtroom with cameras.

Trump’s arraignment will be broadcast on live television.

Trump will be processed and booked. He will also likely have his mugshot taken. His bond was set at $200,000.

