Trump Says He Could Face a Combined 561 YEARS in Prison From the Left’s Witch Hunts

Former President Donald Trump says he could face a combined total of 561 years in prison from the left’s witch hunts.

On Tuesday, Trump was indicted on four counts —Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, Obstruction and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, and Conspiracy Against Rights.

“The purpose of the conspiracy was to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election by using knowingly false claims of election fraud to obstruct the government function by which those results are collected, counted and certified,” the indictment from special counsel Jack Smith’s office said.

“Shortly after election day, the Defendant also pursued unlawful means of discounting legitimate votes and subverting the election results,” the indictment claims.

In an email to supporters after the indictment was made public, Trump wrote, “With Crooked Joe’s corrupt DOJ having unlawfully INDICTED yours truly yet again, reports indicate that I could now face a combined 561 YEARS in prison from the Left’s witch hunts. 6 LIFETIMES…”

“There’s only ONE MESSAGE someone can send by trying to throw you in jail for 6 lifetimes, and that’s FEAR,” the email continued. “The fear that if you vote for the ONLY candidate who puts you FIRST, you too could be harassed, indicted, and even ARRESTED by the current Marxist regime in Washington.”

The email continued, “Because these endless witch hunts and indictments aren’t really about me, they’re about YOU having a voice in your own country. I’m just standing in the Left’s way – and I always will.”

“Rest assured, Patriot, if there’s ONE thing I’m willing to risk my freedom for, it’s YOUR FREEDOM,” Trump wrote. “But while the Democrats continue to send America barreling towards tyranny, I ask that YOU peacefully stand with me during these dark times – as one UNITED Republican Party – and PROVE that we will NEVER SURRENDER the country we hold so dear.”

Trump asked for people to donate, but urged those who are struggling not to do so.

“However, if you’re struggling right now due to Crooked Joe’s policies and the sinister Swamp creatures in Washington, please just hit the back button and go about your day. In that case, I don’t want you to even think about donating!” Trump said. “But if you can contribute even just $1, God knows how much our country needs patriots like YOU at this pivotal moment in history… Please make a contribution of any amount – truly, even just $1 – to show that our movement will NEVER SURRENDER our country to the Left’s tyranny even as Crooked Joe and his Deep State thugs try to JAIL me for 561 YEARS.”

Last month, the Department of Justice indicted Trump on seven counts related to handling classified documents.

It marked the first time that a former president has faced federal charges.

In April, the Manhattan district attorney charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Trump is currently the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.