Trump International Golf Club Sign in West Palm Beach Vandalized With Swastika

The sign for Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach was vandalized with a swastika this week.

The symbol was spray-painted over the former president’s name.

According to local station WPTV, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said that no incident report had been filed by the Trump Organization — which oversees the property.

“A tarp was covering the name ‘Trump’ when WPTV photojournalist Eric Pasquarelli arrived at former President Donald Trump’s golf club Friday morning,” the report states. “A worker could later be seen painting over a swastika that was spray-painted on the sign.”

Swastika spray-painted on Trump International Golf Club sign https://t.co/syuOn7netH pic.twitter.com/xoVkE7JDVh — WPTV (@WPTV) August 11, 2023

Former President Donald Trump frequently visited the golf club during his presidency.

The sign was also vandalized with red paint in 201 — and by former Republican Rep. Tom Rooney’s son in 2020.

Rooney’s son, Thomas Joseph J. Rooney, was charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief causing property damage of $200 or less after painting “BLM” on the sign.

Trump is currently the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination by a wide margin.