Trump Announces He Will Not Sign GOP’s 2024 Nominee Support Pledge: “I Can Name Three or Four People that I Wouldn’t Support for President” (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will not sign the party’s loyalty pledge for the 2024 elections.

This pledge, which promises support for the eventual Republican presidential nominee, is a requirement set by the party’s leadership for candidates who wish to participate in the high-stakes primary debate slated for August 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel emphasized that signing this pledge is mandatory for candidates wishing to participate in the GOP’s first primary debate.

Earlier this year, McDaniel said President Trump would sign the pledge: “I think they all want to be on the debate stage. I think President Trump would like to be on the debate stage. That’s what he likes to do. And I expect they will all be there.”

During an interview with Newsmax’s Eric Bolling, Trump announced he would not sign the pledge.

“I mean, I have a problem with the debate for another reason. I wouldn’t sign the pledge. Why would I sign a pledge if there are people on there that I wouldn’t have. I wouldn’t have certain people as somebody that I would endorse,” said Trump.

“So, they want you to sign a pledge, but I can name three or four people that I wouldn’t support for president. Right there, there’s a problem,” Trump added.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially signed the 2024 GOP ‘loyalty pledge,’ confirming that he will support the party’s eventual nominee if he does not win the primary.

Trump has previously hinted at not appearing at the Fox News-hosted debate scheduled for August.

“I see that everybody is talking about the Republican Debates, but nobody got my approval, or the approval of the Trump Campaign, before announcing them,” Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social.

Trump added that he didn’t see the logic in sharing a debate stage given his significant lead in polls and the perceived bias of network anchors against him and the MAGA movement. He questioned the necessity of subjecting himself to potential misrepresentation and criticism in debates.

“When you’re leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers, and you have the hostile Networks with angry TRUMP & MAGA hating anchors asking the ‘questions,’ why subject yourself to being libeled and abused?” Trump wrote.

Last month, former President Donald Trump teased his GOP rivals for the 2024 presidential nomination by suggesting that he might choose one of them as his Vice President, effectively mocking their chances of securing the party’s presidential nod.

“Let them debate so I can see who I MIGHT consider for Vice President!” Trump wrote.