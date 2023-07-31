President Trump Teases GOP Rivals, Suggests He Might Pick One as His Running Mate, Mocking Their Chances of Securing the Party’s Presidential Nomination

In a recent Truth Social post, former President Donald Trump teased his GOP rivals for the 2024 presidential nomination by suggesting that he might choose one of them as his Vice President, effectively mocking their chances of securing the party’s presidential nod.

“Let them debate so I can see who I MIGHT consider for Vice President!” Trump wrote on Monday.

Former President Trump has officially confirmed in this statement that he will not be taking part in the first Republican Party 2024 presidential debate on August 23.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel has reportedly begged former president Donald Trump to participate in the inaugural Republican Party 2024 presidential debate this coming August 23.

According to sources cited by the Washington Post, McDaniel has held in-depth discussions with Trump, arguing that his absence from the debate would serve to make him a target of the other candidates. This is rooted in the belief that his lack of presence would leave him unable to defend himself against possible criticisms or attacks.

Trump has previously hinted at not appearing at the Fox News-hosted debate.

“I see that everybody is talking about the Republican Debates, but nobody got my approval, or the approval of the Trump Campaign, before announcing them,” Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social.

Trump added that he didn’t see the logic in sharing a debate stage given his significant lead in polls and the perceived bias of network anchors against him and the MAGA movement. He questioned the necessity of subjecting himself to potential misrepresentation and criticism in debates.

“When you’re leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers, and you have the hostile Networks with angry TRUMP & MAGA hating anchors asking the ‘questions,’ why subject yourself to being libeled and abused?” Trump wrote.

“I’m leading by 40 points. A lot of people say, ‘Why would you do a debate when you have people at two and three and fifteen and fourteen [percent]?’” Trump told John Catsimatidis, host of the “Cats & Cosby Show” on WABC 770.

“People don’t debate when they have these massive leads. They say, ‘Why would we debate?’ I would have a hostile group of anchors — a hostile network — asking questions. Why would I do that?” the former president said, per New York Post.

“Also, the Second Debate is being held at the Reagan Library, the Chairman of which is, amazingly, Fred Ryan, Publisher of The Washington Post. NO!” Trump added on his Truth Social post.