Special Prosecutor to Investigate Georgia’s Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones – An Unindicted Co-Conspirator in Fani Willis’s RICO Indictment Against Trump



Burt Jones

A special prosecutor was requested by the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia to investigate Georgia’s Republican Lt. Governor, Burt Jones.

New: Pete Skandalakis, the head of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of GA, is asking a Fulton judge for access to the special grand jury’s final report to review any info about Lt. Gov. Burt Jones 1/ pic.twitter.com/GUAVy84Jxr — Tamar Hallerman (@TamarHallerman) August 16, 2023

Lt Gov. Burt Jones is believed to be “unindicted co-conspirator individual 8” in Fani Willis’s sprawling RICO and conspiracy indictment against Trump and 18 others.

Jones, a former Georgia state senator, served as one of the 16 ‘alternate electors’ and was a target of Fani Willis’s investigation.

However, Fani Willis was disqualified from investigating Lt. Gov. Burt Jones because of a conflict of interest after she held a fundraiser for his Democrat opponent.

A special prosecutor is now going to target the Republican Lt. Gov with another witch hunt.

Meanwhile, Republicans are doing nothing to fight back.

Burt Jones blasted the special prosecutor’s investigation in a statement to Fox News.

Fox News reported: