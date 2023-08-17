Special Prosecutor to Investigate Georgia’s Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones – An Unindicted Co-Conspirator in Fani Willis’s RICO Indictment Against Trump

Burt Jones
A special prosecutor was requested by the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia to investigate Georgia’s Republican Lt. Governor, Burt Jones.
Lt Gov. Burt Jones is believed to be “unindicted co-conspirator individual 8” in Fani Willis’s sprawling RICO and conspiracy indictment against Trump and 18 others.
Jones, a former Georgia state senator, served as one of the 16 ‘alternate electors’ and was a target of Fani Willis’s investigation.
However, Fani Willis was disqualified from investigating Lt. Gov. Burt Jones because of a conflict of interest after she held a fundraiser for his Democrat opponent.
Burt Jones blasted the special prosecutor’s investigation in a statement to Fox News.
Fox News reported:
Georgia’s Republican lieutenant governor, Burt Jones, is hitting back at the targeting of him and his role in connection with former President Donald Trump’s alleged effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state, as well as the indictments brought against Trump and others on Monday.
Speaking with Fox News Digital by phone just days after Trump and 18 of his allies were indicted by a grand jury in Fulton County, Jones, who was excluded from District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation due to a conflict of interest, blasted the indictments and investigation as “sickening,” and “partisan driven,” but said he welcomed “the opportunity to speak to someone who is not a partisan actor” so he could tell his side of the story once a special prosecutor is appointed.
“I haven’t done anything wrong, and the people who are being indicted in Fulton County, I don’t think they’ve done anything wrong, either,” Jones said. “They were expressing their opinions in a lot of cases, and for them to be charged and booked and fingerprinted, as if they’re common criminals is something that I just — it’s a little disturbing, to be honest with you.”