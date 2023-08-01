Speaker McCarthy Statement on New Trump Indictment: “Attempt to Distract from From the News and Attack the Frontrunner”

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) issued a statement on the new indictment by Special Counsel Jack Smith against President Trump that accuses him of contesting the results of the 2020 presidential election and lobbying state officials and Congress.



We’ve recently learned:

• Hunter received money from China (contradicting President Biden’s claim)

• President Biden spoke with Hunter’s business associates over 20 times (contradicting what Biden previously claimed)

• Biden’s DOJ tried to secretly give Hunter broad immunity and admitted the sweetheart deal was unprecedented And just yesterday a new poll showed President Trump is without a doubt Biden’s leading political opponent. Everyone in America could see what was going to come next: DOJ’s attempt to distract from the news and attack the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, President Trump. House Republicans will continue to uncover the truth about Biden Inc. and the two-tiered system of justice.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) also issued a statement:

Let’s be clear about what’s happening: Biden’s DOJ is cutting sweetheart deals for Hunter to cover for the Biden Family’s influence peddling schemes while at the same time trying to persecute his leading political opponent. It’s an outrageous abuse of power.

While the Biden administration is racing pell mell to jail President Trump before the 2024 election, House Republicans are taking their sweet time investigating but not impeaching Joe Biden and Biden cabinet officials including Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

McCarthy has spoken about an impeachment inquiry for Biden, but has not pulled the trigger. Instead, he says platitudes like “House Republicans will continue to uncover the truth about Biden Inc. and the two-tiered system of justice,” without actually doing something.