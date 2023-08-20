So Much for Wonder Weapons

by

Each passing day brings more grim news for Ukraine and its faltering counter offensive. It is a grisly, bloody affair for Ukraine, who is paying dearly in terms of lost men and destroyed equipment. The producer (or producers) of the following cartoon capture part of the futility:

The Europeans are showing signs of growing despair and desperation as Ukraine flaters. Joseph Borrell, the ironically titled High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, certainly appears to be toking on some powerful whacky weed based on his comment today. He has to be really high to say something this stupid:

China is a genuine geopolitical player, while Russia is an economic dwarf; it’s comparable to a gas station with a nuclear bomb in the hands of its owner.

An “economic dwarf”? Maybe Borrell is a big Disney fan and was thinking of Snow White. Watch the video and you will see a big fat Z on the dwarfs’ vault (a prescient prediction by Walt Disney perhaps?):

Those are some hard working, wealthy dwarfs. If Russia is a dwarf, what does that make Europe given that Russia’s economy — measured in terms of GDP purchasing parity power — is bigger than any country in Europe? Lilliputians?

I will leave you with this compilation of Wylie Coyote fails. An apt metaphor for Ukraine:

READER INTERACTIONS

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Larry Johnson

You can email Larry Johnson here, and read more of Larry Johnson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.