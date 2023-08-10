SHOCKING VIDEO: UK Police Arrest Autistic Teen on ‘Suspicion of Homophobic Public Order Offence’ for Saying Cop Looked Like Lesbian

West Yorkshire Police arrested a terrified autistic teenage girl on “suspicion of a homophobic public order offence” for saying that a female officer looked like a lesbian.

The UK has a number of Orwellian “hate speech” laws.

The mother of the girl, who filmed the ordeal, insisted that the girl was just making an observation, as her grandmother is also a lesbian.

In the shocking video, the girl is punching herself in the head and unable to understand what is happening.

UK 🇬🇧, this may be one of the most uncomfortable videos I’ve had to watch. This is what hate speech legislation that prioritises certain groups over others, looks like in action, poor child 😢 @HMcEntee #binthebill pic.twitter.com/u7B54r7BJ0 — KellyS (@SineadKelly113) August 9, 2023

West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Oz Khan said in a statement, “We are aware of a video circulating on social media which, as is often the case, only provides a very limited snapshot of the circumstances of this incident.”

“Officers had their body-worn video cameras activated during their wider involvement with this young girl which provides additional context to their actions,” the statement continued. “We have received a complaint in relation to this incident which is currently being assessed by West Yorkshire Professional Standards Directorate.”

The statement said that there is an “ongoing process” and “active criminal investigation,” which limits their “ability to fully discuss the incident in detail,” but they added some additional context.

“From 12.12am on Monday, August 7, police received calls from a family member of a 16-year-old girl who was reportedly intoxicated and putting herself at risk in Leeds city centre,” Constable Khan said. “Officers attended at about 1am and drove the teenager to her home so she could be appropriately looked after.”

Upon returning her to the address, Khan said that “comments were made which resulted in the girl being arrested on suspicion of a homophobic public order offence. The nature of the comments made was fully captured on body-worn video.”

“When the girl was eventually fit to be interviewed, that interview took place with an appropriate adult,” Khan continued.

The teenage girl has been released on bail “pending further enquiries and advice from the Crown Prosecution Service.”

“West Yorkshire Police takes its responsibilities around the welfare of young people taken into custody and around neurodiversity very seriously,” Khan said. “We also maintain that our officers and staff should not have to face abuse while working to keep our communities safe. We are fully reviewing the circumstances of this incident and ask that people avoid reaching any conclusions about it solely on the basis of the social media video.”