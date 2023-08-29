SHOCKING VIDEO: Man Lights Newspapers on Fire in NYC Subway, Throws Them at Random Strangers — Even Kids

A man was caught on video lighting newspapers on fire at a New York City subway station and throwing them at random strangers, including kids.

The video was taken at the 33rd Street subway station on Monday at around 5:30 p.m. when many people use the subway to get home from work.

A group of teenage students can be seen on the platform as a flaming newspaper burns by their feet.

The person filming the video walks towards the man burning papers, who appears to be smoking a cigar as he does it.

Officers responded to the platform, but the man had already fled in an unknown direction, according to a report from Fox News.

The fire was considered “under control” by 7 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The man was not apprehended, and police told Fox News that the incident is still under investigation.

In July, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg admitted that he’s fearful of crime on NYC subways.

“I know the statistics that transit crime is down, but when one of my family members gets on the train, I, too, get a knot in my stomach,” Bragg confessed in an interview with FOX5.