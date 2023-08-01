Sen. Rand Paul Submits ‘Official Criminal Referral’ on Fauci to DOJ, Accusing Him of Committing Perjury, a Felony

Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has submitted an “official criminal referral” to the Department of Justice (DOJ), accusing Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, of committing perjury—a felony.

The accusation centers around an email from February 2020, in which Dr. Fauci detailed a call with British medical researcher Jeremy Farrar, then-director of the Wellcome Trust.

The email, recently unredacted and shared by RealClearPolitics White House reporter Philip Wegmann, reveals a discussion among “highly credible” scientists, including Francis Collins, former director of the National Human Genome Research Institute, concerning mutations in the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

These researchers “were concerned about the fact that upon viewing the sequences of several isolates of the nCov there were mutations in the virus that would be most unusual to have evolved naturally in the bats and that there was a suspicion that this mutation was intentionally inserted,” Fauci wrote on the email.

The email further highlights concerns over Wuhan University scientists’ work on gain-of-function experiments, a type of research aimed at understanding how bat viruses adapt to human infection. The concerns were further accentuated by the fact that the outbreak of COVID-19 originated in Wuhan.

“The suspicion was heightened by the fact that scientists in Wuhan University are known to have been working on gain-of-function experiments to determine the molecular mechanisms associated with bat viruses adapting to human infection, and the outbreak originated in Wuhan,” Fauci added.

Senator Paul took to social media platform “X,” formerly known as Twitter, to publicly announce his criminal referral.

He asserted that the contents of the email “directly contradicts everything [Dr. Fauci] said in committee hearing to me, denying absolutely that they funded any gain of function, and it’s absolutely a lie. That’s why I sent an official criminal referral to the DOJ.”

In an interview, Sen Paul said, “now we have contemporaneous documents, documents from February 2020 in the height of the beginning of the pandemic, where [Dr. Fauci] saying privately, well, yes, we’re suspicious that this virus could have come for the lab because they’re doing gain of function research.”

“Now we have in his own words admitting it was gain-of-function, admitting [NIH] funded it, and admitting that it gave them suspicion…that this pandemic actually came from a lab.”

Last month, The Gateway Pundit reported that Senator Rand Paul told Breitbart News Daily that he has criminally referred Fauci to the Department of Justice for prosecution.

This should not come as a surprise. In December, Senator Paul told Jesse Watters on FOX News that Republicans had caught Fauci in several lies and “he won’t get away.”

Former NIAID chief Dr. Anthony Fauci previously testified and responded to questions about the NIH’s role in funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab.

Rand Paul and Fauci got into a tense exchange over Fauci’s involvement in funding the Wuhan lab’s gain-of-function research that likely led to Covid-19 in September 2022.

Fauci AGAIN denied he funded gain-of-function research during the hearing.

Rand Paul also warned Fauci that lying to Congress is a crime.

“Dr. Fauci, as you are aware it is a crime to lie to Congress, Section 1001 of the US Criminal Code. Critics say a felony and a five-year penalty for lying to Congress,” Rand Paul said in 2021.