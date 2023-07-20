Breaking: Rand Paul Criminally Refers Dr. Fauci to DOJ For Prosecution For Lying to Congress About Gain-of-Function

Senator Rand Paul told Breitbart News Daily that he has criminally referred Fauci to the Department of Justice for prosecution.

This should not come as a surprise. In December, Senator Paul told Jesse Watters on FOX News that Republicans had caught Fauci in several lies and “he won’t get away.”

Former NIAID chief Dr. Anthony Fauci previously testified and responded to questions about the NIH’s role in funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab.

Rand Paul and Fauci got into a tense exchange over Fauci’s involvement in funding the Wuhan lab’s gain-of-function research that likely led to Covid-19 in September 2022.

Fauci AGAIN denied he funded gain-of-function research during the hearing.

Rand Paul also warned Fauci that lying to Congress is a crime.

“Dr. Fauci, as you are aware it is a crime to lie to Congress, Section 1001 of the US Criminal Code. Critics say a felony and a five-year penalty for lying to Congress,” Rand Paul said in 2021.

Rand Paul told Breitbart News Daily there is further evidence Fauci lied to Congress about gain-of-function in light of a newly-surfaced 2020 email summarizing Fauci’s phone call.

“This is when they’re just beginning to look into the pandemic. And in that email, he basically says, ‘Yes, we’re suspicious that this could be a manipulated virus because it came from a lab in Wuhan, where they do gain of function research,’ and he describes the research,” Paul said.

“Well, this directly contradicts everything he said in committee hearing to me, denying absolutely that they funded any gain of function, and it’s absolutely a lie,” he said.

“These virologists from around the world are saying, they’re looking at the genetic sequence of COVID-19, and they find that there are some striking, strikingly unusual characteristics of it that make it look like it’s been manipulated in the lab. And this band of close virologists that are his close buddies–and these are all people who have been proponents previously of gain of function research, creating viruses that don’t occur in nature to experimentation — they all tell him it looks manipulative,” he said, explaining that they then had a phone call discussing it on February 1, 2020.

